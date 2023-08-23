Lightning expected to hit several parts of Sussex tomorrow

Between 3pm-6pm lightning is predicted to hit Brighton, Lewes, Polegate, Newhaven, Seaford, Battle, Crowborough, Uckfield and Heathfield in East Sussex . While Worthing , Horsham, Haywards Heath, Littlehampton, Burgess Hill, Shoreham and Lancing in West Sussex are also expected to be impacted.

In regards to weather in London and the south east on Thursday, the Met Office said: “Heavy, thundery showers are possible, especially in the south of the region. However, confidence in the detail is low. Any showers clearing eastwards later. Warm and humid. Maximum temperature 25 °C.”