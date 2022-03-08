'Long periods of sunshine' expected in Sussex today

The Met Office has predicted a dry, albeit breezy, day, with 'long periods of sunshine'. Temperatures will peak at 11 degrees Celsius.

Clouds will thicken this evening, though. A mostly cloudy night is expected, with 'some mainly light rain in places'.

It will stay breezy, 'especially near the coast'. Temperatures will drop to five degrees.

Sussex weather forecast

There will also be some early rain tomorrow (Wednesday) but the clouds will clear, with long sunny spells developing. It will stay breezy but will be a 'little milder' than Tuesday.