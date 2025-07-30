Met Office issues new weather warning for Sussex: 'Flooding and road closures' possible

A new yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and heavy showers across Sussex has been issued by the Met Office.

It says the whole of the south east, as well as Sussex, can expect thunder and heavy rain which may bring disruption from 10 am tomorrow (Thursday July 31) and last until 9pm.

These could produce torrential downpours in a few places with as much as 25-35 mm of rain falling within an hour and perhaps 60 mm within two hours, it says. Frequent lightning and hail will be additional hazards. A spokesperson said: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

A new yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for the whole of Sussex. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”