A weather warning for rain in West Sussex today (Tuesday, November 15).

The Met Office said the yellow weather warning, which started at midnight, is in place until around 1pm today.

It said parts of the county are at risk of heavy showers and possible flooding.

The Met Office said: “A band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning. Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England.

A weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel. Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.