The yellow weather warning is in place until 10am.

The Met Office said fog may cause some delays to travel during this morning, with slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.

It added that areas of fog will reduce the visibility to around 100 metres in places across the county this morning, leading to difficult driving conditions.

Weather news

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Met Office spokesperson said: “According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres. Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights, especially fog lights, are working properly.