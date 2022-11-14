Met Office issues yellow weather warning for fog in Sussex
A weather warning for fog has been issued for Sussex by the Met Office this morning (Monday, November 14).
The yellow weather warning is in place until 10am.
The Met Office said fog may cause some delays to travel during this morning, with slower journey times with delays to bus and train services possible.
It added that areas of fog will reduce the visibility to around 100 metres in places across the county this morning, leading to difficult driving conditions.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “According to the Highway Code headlights should be used when visibility is below 100 metres. Before setting off on a foggy journey, drivers should make sure their lights, especially fog lights, are working properly.
“Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect. Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion.”