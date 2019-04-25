Met Office weather warning issued for Sussex

A Met Office warning of strong gusting winds across West and East Sussex has been issued for overnight tomorrow and Saturday (April 27).

The yellow (be aware) warning is from 9pm Friday until around 3pm the following day.

Weather warning

The Met office said: “Strong winds will push from west to east across parts of south Wales and south-west England late Friday, then across parts central southern England through Saturday.

“Gusts of 60-70mph are likely around exposed coasts of south Wales and south-west England, whilst gusts of 45-55mph are likely across more inland parts of central and southern England on Saturday.”

The forecast for West and East Sussex is that there will also be accompanying heavy rain showers early on Saturday.