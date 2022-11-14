That’s according to the Met Office, which has issued a yellow weather warning for London and parts of South East England, including West Sussex but not East Sussex.

However, the Met Office said a ‘succession of weather fronts’ and low-pressure will see wet and windy weather ‘dominate the UK this week’.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer. Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.”

A band of rain will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Tuesday morning.

The spokesperson added: “Some of the rain will be heavy, with 15-30 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 40-50 mm over parts of Dartmoor and south facing high ground of southern Wales and the Marches and parts of southern England.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said a ‘succession of weather fronts’ and low-pressure will see wet and windy weather ‘dominate the UK this week’

Have you read?: A27 Arundel bypass: New consultation opens

Whilst today (Monday) has seen grey and murky skies in parts of the east and some rain in the west, conditions will turn ‘decidedly more unsettled’ overnight into Tuesday, as an ‘active frontal system moves in from the southwest’.

This system will push an area of heavy rain east and northeast through the day on Tuesday, with the heaviest rain expected over parts of southern Wales and southern England as well as eastern Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steven Ramsdale said: “Rain will affect much of the UK during the early part of this week, with a weather front on Tuesday bringing heavy rain and strong winds at times.

“Rain on Tuesday is likely to bring some impacts to travel and some possible flooding in places. Parts of southern Wales, southern England and eastern Scotland are likely to see the heaviest and most persistent rain, with over 30mm of rain in some places and some exposed parts of eastern Scotland potentially seeing 50mm.

"It will be a wet day for many however with 10-20mm of rain falling across much of England, Wales and Scotland.”

See also: RAF Chinook helicopter responds to incident near Arundel during Remembrance Sunday flypast