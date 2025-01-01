Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Met Office has announced a yellow weather warning for Sussex on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1).

The Met Office said: “A period of strong winds during Wednesday may lead to some disruption.”

They continued: “There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

West Sussex Highways announced on New Year’s Eve that they have ‘additional emergency response gangs and tree contractor gangs on standby and ready to respond, 24/7’.

West Sussex Highways said an acacia tree outside Holland and Barrett in East Street, Chichester, was felled as an emergency on December 31. Photo: West Sussex Highways

They said: “To report issues that present an immediate risk to public safety (e.g. Fallen tree, branch or lamp column, missing or badly damaged manhole/gully covers, structure collapse such as bridge, wall, fence, scaffold, hoarding) please call us on 01243 642105 24/7.”

They asked people to report non-urgent issues at www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/make-an-enquiry-or-report-a-problem-with-a-road-or-pavement.

West Sussex Highways said a tree in Chichester had to be removed because of a ‘recent root heave caused by strong winds and persistent rain’. They said the Acacia Tree was outside Holland and Barrett in East Street, Chichester, and was felled as an emergency on December 31.

They said: “These works have been raised as an emergency to ensure the safe use of the street and prevent tree failure onto the busy precinct. We understand this is a busy time of year and that some inconvenience may be caused and as such have advised our contractors to make safe as soon as possible this morning.”