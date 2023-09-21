As the weather has taken a turn for the worst since Monday, September 18, homes on Lewis Close have been hit by flooding of sewage water.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents on Lewis close regularly have sewage flooding their back gardens and coming into there homes via the back door, or up through the bath and sinks in the kitchen and bathroom. The issue has been reported since November 2022, with nothing yet done to resolve the issue, and homes continue to be flooded almost a year on.

Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod said: “I really am left dumbfounded by how poorly Southern Water treat the local community, this situation has been going on for years and it is time that Southern Water addressed the issue and fixed the problem these properties face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not right that every time it rains they are panicking if there homes are going to be flooded by sewage yet again. Its time the government seriously looked at Southern Water and asked are they really delivering for residents as by what we can see they simply are not.”

Newhaven homes are flooded with sewage water after the weather took a turn for the worst. Photo: Councillor Sean Macleod

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We recognise that every flooding incident is hugely distressing for our customers, and we are very sorry that residents in Lewis Close experienced this.