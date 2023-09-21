BREAKING
As the weather has taken a turn for the worst since Monday, September 18, homes on Lewis Close have been hit by flooding of sewage water.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
Residents on Lewis close regularly have sewage flooding their back gardens and coming into there homes via the back door, or up through the bath and sinks in the kitchen and bathroom. The issue has been reported since November 2022, with nothing yet done to resolve the issue, and homes continue to be flooded almost a year on.

Newhaven councillor Sean Macleod said: “I really am left dumbfounded by how poorly Southern Water treat the local community, this situation has been going on for years and it is time that Southern Water addressed the issue and fixed the problem these properties face.

“It’s not right that every time it rains they are panicking if there homes are going to be flooded by sewage yet again. Its time the government seriously looked at Southern Water and asked are they really delivering for residents as by what we can see they simply are not.”

Newhaven homes are flooded with sewage water after the weather took a turn for the worst. Photo: Councillor Sean MacleodNewhaven homes are flooded with sewage water after the weather took a turn for the worst. Photo: Councillor Sean Macleod
Newhaven homes are flooded with sewage water after the weather took a turn for the worst. Photo: Councillor Sean Macleod

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We recognise that every flooding incident is hugely distressing for our customers, and we are very sorry that residents in Lewis Close experienced this.

“We have engineers on site investigating the issue and are concentrating our efforts to resolve any asset failure that may have contributed to this incident. We take these matters extremely seriously and are working hard to make incidents like these an exception.”

