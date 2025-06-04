Four Sussex towns and one city have been named among the best places in UK for night sky visibility.

This comes after four red alerts for the Northern Lights were issued for the UK on Monday (June 2), with AuroraWatch UK stating that it was 'likely that aurora will be visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK'

The Northern Lights – or aurora borealis – are caused by charged particles from the sun hitting gases in the Earth's atmosphere.

The colours occur due to different gases in the Earth's atmosphere being energised by the charged particles.

Dazzling Northern lights display in West Sussex in May 2024. Photo: Carla Eliza

In May last year, Sussex residents were in for a real treat with a fantastic show of Northern Lights seen across the county.

Should this happen again, a new study has revealed the best places for night sky visibility.

The research – conducted by QR Code Generator – measured cloud cover and light and air pollution to identify the places with the clearest view to witness the colourful, natural light displays.

Towns and cities were given score out of 100, based on their levels of artificial brightness, air pollution, and cloud cover. These scores were then totalled to determine the best spots to see the Northern Lights.

In second place was Eastbourne, in East Sussex – which scored an impressive index score of 72.1, 26 per cent higher than the national average.

In fourth was the West Sussex seaside town of Worthing, with a score of 71.8 for its ‘clear views of the night sky’ thanks to its ‘relatively low light pollution’.

In sixth was Hastings, where ‘cloud cover and light pollution levels are low’, allowing for ‘high visibility at night’. Hastings scored 70.6.

Brighton came in seventh spot, performing 22 per cent better than the national average with a score of 70.2. The city was followed closely by its neighbouring town of Hove with a score of 68.4.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: “The Northern Lights are a unique experience that anyone would be lucky to witness in their lifetime. People often believe that you must travel to Iceland or Norway to experience this amazing sight, but the UK is lucky enough to have areas with clear visibility that make it possible.

“Dundee’s northern position and clean air make it one of the best viewing spots in the UK. UK residents, no matter where they are, should take an opportunity to try to catch a glimpse of this magical phenomenon.”

The ten best places to view the Northern Lights in the UK, based on their index score are:

Dundee – 73.1; Eastbourne – 72.1; Chelmsford – 72.09; Worthing – 71.8; Colchester – 71.3; Hastings – 70.6 Brighton – 70.2 Hove – 68.4 Cambridge – 68.0 Harlow – 67.4