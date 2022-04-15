One of the hottest places in the UK likely to be tiny Sussex village which time forgot

On March 18, the Met Office announced that Wiggonholt near Pulborough in the Horsham district had reached the highest temperature in the UK so far this year.

This Easter weekend (April 15-18) the village is in for long sunny days with temperature highs of 19.

This tiny hamlet has a reputation for breaking all climatic records.

Hot weather this Easter weekend

It’s got no pub, school or shop but Wiggonholt keeps breaking all records as the hottest place to be.

It’s also one of the most beautiful.

According to Wikipedia, Wiggonholt is 1.5 miles (2.4 km) southeast of Pulborough on the A283 road. The village consists of a farm, a few houses and a small Church of England parish church.

The RSPB Pulborough Brooks wildfowl reserve is north of the parish church, on the floodplain of the River Arun. Wiggonholt Common is an area of open woodland south of the village that adjoins Parham Park and is popular with walkers.

A Roman road, the Greensand Way, from north of Lewes passed north of the village to join Stane Street at Hardham on the west bank of the River Arun. The remains of a Roman bath house have been excavated beside the Roman road.

The small rectangular medieval parish church of unknown dedication has a bell turret and Horsham Stone roof, and has a Sussex marble font.

Parham Park is home to Parham House, one of the most spectacular Elizabethan mansions in the country and it recently announced its public opening times for 2022.

Preparations are already underway for the new season which starts when the house reopens to visitors this Sunday (April 17).

Parham will also be marking a special anniversary this year - a hundred years since the Hon Clive and Alicia Pearson bought the estate and embarked on its restoration.

Throughout the open season this year, Parham will run a variety of special tours which will focus on different aspects of the house and gardens.

Other special events include an exhibition of selected items from the house’s private needlework collection which will go on show in May.

And the Horsham School of Botanical Artists will be staging a two week exhibition of drawings and paintings in the Seed Room from July 6 - 17.