BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Parts of Sussex expected to be hit by lightning later today

Here are the areas of East and West Sussex that are expected to see lightning today (Thursday, October 26).
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 07:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Haywards Heath has a 60 per cent chance of thunder and lightning while Midhurst has a 50 per cent chance at 4pm today.

Shoreham could see the most today with a 50 per cent chance at both 2pm and 6pm, as well as a 60 per cent chance at 3pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worthing has a 60 per cent chance of thunder and lightning at 2pm and a 50 per cent chance at 6pm, while Bognor Regis has a 60 per cent chance at 5pm and a 50 per cent chance at 6pm.

Brighton has a 60 per cent chance at 3pm and Newhaven has a 60 per cent chance at 5pm.

Related topics:Haywards HeathMidhurstBrightonNewhavenShoreham