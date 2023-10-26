Parts of Sussex expected to be hit by lightning later today

Here are the areas of East and West Sussex that are expected to see lightning today (Thursday, October 26).

Haywards Heath has a 60 per cent chance of thunder and lightning while Midhurst has a 50 per cent chance at 4pm today.

Shoreham could see the most today with a 50 per cent chance at both 2pm and 6pm, as well as a 60 per cent chance at 3pm.

Worthing has a 60 per cent chance of thunder and lightning at 2pm and a 50 per cent chance at 6pm, while Bognor Regis has a 60 per cent chance at 5pm and a 50 per cent chance at 6pm.