People were asked to 'avoid walking’ on the seafront at a West Sussex beach after a flood alert was issued.

Heavy snow was followed by torrential rainfall in Sussex over the weekend. As a result, multiple flood alerts and warnings were in place across the county.

From 313 flood alerts in the UK – 12 were in Sussex. This means that ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.

An alert, issued for Climping Seafront, read: “Monday's early morning tide at 3.30am is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Southerly Force 7 winds and large waves.

People were told to 'avoid walking at the seafront' on Climping Beach after a flood alert was issued. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The weather increases tide table values by 0.55 m. The total forecast tide is 6.07 metres Chart Datum (3.02 mAOD) at Littlehampton. For two hours either side of high tide, small amounts of water will flood land and fields at Climping.

"Waves will overtop the seafront, directing water westwards along Mill Lane (from the right of the East car park) towards properties on Climping Street. Water may pond near property and in Climping Street Car Park.

"Monday afternoon's tide at 3.45pm is forecast to be 64 cm lower (2.38 mAOD). Tides increase on Tuesday morning, but flood impacts should reduce from Tuesday afternoon.

"We continue to monitor the forecast and routinely check the condition of the beach at Climping. Shingle and debris can be thrown by large waves.

"Avoid walking at the seafront or parking at Climping Street Car Park. Access could be restricted during and after high tide."

This alert was updated at 5.20pm on Monday.

It now reads: “Tuesday morning's tide at 4.30am is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong Westerly Force 7 winds. The weather increases tide table values by 0.47 m.

"The total forecast tide is 5.87 metres Chart Datum (2.82 mAOD) at Littlehampton. For two hours either side of high tide, minimal flood impacts are expected.

"A small amount of water could find its way behind the beach and may pond on nearby land and fields including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane.

"Tuesday afternoon's tide at 4.45pm is forecast to be 34 cm lower (2.48 mAOD). Each tide will then be lower for the following five days.

"No further coastal flood risk is expected later this week. We continue to monitor the forecast and routinely check the condition of the beach at Climping.

"Shingle and debris can be thrown by large waves. Access could be restricted during and after high tide. Take care if visiting Climping beach.”

A further update will be posted by 8pm on Tuesday.