People asked to 'take extra care' on West Sussex beach after flood alert issued
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This comes after a flood alert was issued by the Environment Agency. This means ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’.
The alert for Climping Seafront, which was last updated at 5.15pm on Tuesday (January 28), reads: “Tuesday evening's tide at 11pm is higher than normal due to unsettled weather (Westerly Force 6 winds and large waves). The weather increases tides by 0.28 m. The forecast tide is 5.76 metres Chart Datum (2.71 mAOD) at Littlehampton.
"For two hours either side of high tide, minimal flood impacts are expected. A small amount of water may pond on nearby land and fields including at Climping Street Car Park and Mill Lane.
"Waves could cause overtopping of the beach. A small amount of water may then flow westwards along Mill Lane (from the right of the east car park) towards residential property in Climping Street.
"Wednesday morning's tide at 11.15am is forecast to be 12 cm lower (2.59 mAOD). From Wednesday tide levels will increase towards a peak on Sunday.
"More settled conditions are forecast meaning further flood risk is unlikely. We continue to monitor the forecast and routinely check the condition of the beach at Climping.
"Shingle and debris can be thrown by large waves. Take care if visiting Climping beach. We will update this message by 5pm on 29/01/2025.”
This is one of six flood alerts across Sussex – with a more serious ‘warning’ in place for Fittleworth on the Western River Rother.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.