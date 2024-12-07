The footage shows a rough sea and canvas flapping at the seafront and viewers can hear the wind battering the camera microphone.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for East Sussex, saying there will be ‘strong winds associated with Storm Darragh likely leading to some disruption and damage’.

The Met Office added: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.”

The warning is in place until 6am on Sunday, December 8. Today is forecast to be rainy and overcast in Hastings with a temperature staying at about 7°C all day. Sunset will be at 3.52pm today.

