Photos and video: high winds at Hastings beach as Met Office issues weather warning for Storm Darragh

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 10:19 BST
Video and photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7).

The footage shows a rough sea and canvas flapping at the seafront and viewers can hear the wind battering the camera microphone.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for East Sussex, saying there will be ‘strong winds associated with Storm Darragh likely leading to some disruption and damage’.

The Met Office added: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.”

The warning is in place until 6am on Sunday, December 8. Today is forecast to be rainy and overcast in Hastings with a temperature staying at about 7°C all day. Sunset will be at 3.52pm today.

Photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7)

1. Storm Darragh in Hastings

Photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7) Photo: Staff

Photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7)

2. Storm Darragh in Hastings

Photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7) Photo: Staff

Photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7)

3. Storm Darragh in Hastings

Photos show high winds hitting Hastings this morning (Saturday, December 7) Photo: Staff

Related topics:Met OfficeHastingsStorm Darragh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice