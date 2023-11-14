Photos of flooding in Pulborough: aerial shots show fields that look more like lakes at West Sussex village
Weeks of rain seem to have taken their toll on West Sussex’s more rural areas recently with flooding seen across the county.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:57 GMT
Photographer Eddie Mitchell sent this newspaper some dramatic aerial shots of flooded fields at Pulborough today (Tuesday, November 14).
Seen from above, the usually grassy areas near the village look more like lakes. According to the Met Office, heavy rain is still expected on Thursday and Saturday, November 16 and 18.
Take a look at the gallery below.
1 / 3