Photos show packed beach at Brighton as bathers make the most of the sunny weekend

Brighton beach was packed today (Saturday, June 10) as temperatures soared to a summery 27°C.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 10th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

Photos show bathers enjoying the hot weather, which the Met Office predicts will continue tomorrow and well into next week.

UV levels have been ‘very high’ all day at the seaside town.

Brighton & Hove City Council is urging people to stay safe. Their advice includes: only swim in lifeguarded areas, supervise children, don’t go in the sea if you’ve drank alcohol, and call 999 in an emergency and ask for the Coastguard.

Brighton beach was packed on Saturday, June 10

Brighton beach was packed on Saturday, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Brighton beach was packed on Saturday, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Brighton beach was packed on Saturday, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Brighton beach was packed on Saturday, June 10 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

