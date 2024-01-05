BREAKING
Photos show scale of Midhurst flooding this week

Midhurst experienced some flooding this week on Thursday, January 4.
By Henry Bryant
Published 5th Jan 2024, 10:32 GMT

Photos were sent in from a couple in Midhurst showing the extent of the flooding that took place on Thursday, January 4 in the evening. The photos show multiple cars struggling in the flooding as well as one man having to push his vehicle as it was stuck.

People in the photos were also wearing wellies to avoid getting soaked. More updates to follow, including quotes on the impact of the flooding.

Midhurst on Thursday, January 4.

1. Midhurst Flooding

Midhurst on Thursday, January 4. Photo: Claire and Tim West

2. Flooding in Midhurst

Photos show scale of Midhurst flooding this week Photo: Claire and Tim West

