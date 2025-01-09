Severe weather emergency protocol extended in Adur & Worthing and Arun district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
SWEP allows all rough sleepers, who have no alternative option, to access accommodation if they need to.
It comes after an amber cold health alert was extended for the South East of England.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) first activated an amber cold weather alert on Wednesday, January 2 and it was initially expected to run until 12pm on Wednesday, January 8. It is now in effect for the South East until 12pm on Sunday (January 12)
"With temperatures continuing to be very cold, our Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) will be in effect in Adur and Worthing until Monday, January 13,” the councils posted on social media.
"All rough sleepers in Adur and Worthing who have no alternative option for these nights can access accommodation if they need to. Our outreach teams are out advising rough sleepers and working with our housing needs team to assist them into accommodation, as well as checking on their welfare.”
Meanwhile, Arun District Council stated: “SWEP is being continued in Arun until 7am on Monday, January 13. This is due to the extremely low predicted temperatures at night and 'feels like' temperatures over the next few days.”
If you are worried about someone who is sleeping rough, use the Streetlink website or app to report your concerns: https://thestreetlink.org.uk/.
Messages will be sent directly to outreach services who will ‘try to find individuals and notify them of their options’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.