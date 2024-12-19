Severe Weather Emergency Provision activated in Hastings area by council

The Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP) has been activated in the Hastings Borough Council area for one night (Thursday, December 19).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has been working with Warming Up The Homeless to provide a place of overnight safety for rough sleepers during the severe weather expected on Thursday, December 19.

The overnight centre will be at Gizmo House, 23 Priory Street, Hastings, East Sussex TN34 1EA.

Warming Up The Homeless have confirmed that:

The Severe Weather Emergency Provision has been activated in the Hastings Borough Council area for one night (Thursday, December 19). Picture courtesy of Hastings Borough Council

• People with pets are welcome

• Three hot meals a day will be provided at no cost

• People can access free shower facilities

• People can access free laundry facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People do not need to approach the council in order to access this SWEP provision – but if anyone has any queries regarding this provision outside of office hours, the out of hours team can be contacted on 01424 451999.

Hastings Borough Council are continuing to offer support to rough sleepers this winter including support to find a longer-term home.

If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, let the council know at StreetLink - https://thestreetlink.org.uk/.