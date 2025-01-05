Snow falls across Horsham and Southwater – in pictures

By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jan 2025, 14:23 GMT
Snow fell across Horsham and Southwater as the UK was hit by freezing temperatures.

The area was briefly hit by heavy snowfall on Saturday (January 4) night.

But the Arctic conditions didn’t last as a yellow weather warning for rain was issued for Sussex.

The Met Office has warned of heavy rainfall from 9am today (January 5) until 9am tomorrow (Monday, January 6).

1. Snow falls across Horsham and Southwater – in pictures

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Snow falls across Horsham and Southwater – in pictures

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Snow falls across Horsham and Southwater – in pictures

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Snow falls across Horsham and Southwater – in pictures

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics: Sussex, Met Office
