Snow falls in Hastings just days after temperatures peaked at 20C

The cold spell is a far cry from last week’s sunny weather in 1066 Country, where people went out and about to make the most of it.

The snow started falling within the last hour, due to a cold spell affecting most of the UK.

According to the Met Office, blustery wintry showers are set to continue throughout the day today in the south, with hail, sleet and further brief snow in places. It will feel cold with a strong wind, with a maximum temperature of 8°C.

Snow falling in Linton Gardens SUS-220331-125306001

The Met Office said colder Arctic air is pushing south across most of the country.

The unsettled weather will continue through the weekend, although temperatures will gradually recover to near-average over the weekend and into the start of next week, the Met Office added.

