Southern Water announces extra support for East Sussex village with history of flooding problems

Southern Water has announced that an East Sussex village with a history of flooding problems is getting extra support.

The company said Hellingly residents have experienced repeat instances of basement flooding, which it said are linked to the area’s geography and the growing village population.

Southern Water said the new plan is to keep surface water out of sewers.

The company explained that in the past its teams fitted flood prevention devices to properties that are most affected. One-way valves forced wastewater into sewers when volumes were increasing and stopped it going back into properties.

Flooding in 2014 after the River Cuckmere at Hellingly breached its banks. Photo: Stephen Curtis/National World

But Southern Water called this approach ‘insufficient’ after January 2023 when heavy rain caused the River Cuckmere to burst its banks and flood more areas.

Samuel Jenkins, project manager said: “So far, sealing sewers and manholes has been successful in reducing groundwater forcing its way into our pipes and overloading the network – but we now need to go further.

“Right now, surface water, during and after rainfall, hits our roads and roofs and then goes into our sewers and heads to our treatment works. When levels are high, that is usually the key cause of storm water releases – but in places like Hellingly, it also increases the risk of sewers backing up and flooding gardens and even homes. That’s why we are looking at ways we can keeping that surface water out of the system, at problem hotspots in the village.”

The company said the rain in January 2023 has led to the creation of a £4.3 million project for Hellingly, as well as Shripney and Sayers Common and Marden in Kent. In Hellingly, £1.2 million has been spent on sealing up to 2km of sewer pipes and their manholes, and investigating the impact of new developments on the network. Southern Water said new surveys are underway at the 70 most vulnerable properties in the village to see if surface water drains can be disconnected from sewers at these locations.