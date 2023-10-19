BREAKING
A yellow weather warning will come into effect early tomorrow morning (Friday, October 20), but not before it brightens up slightly today.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 19th Oct 2023, 08:15 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Thursday weather

The weather is set to brighten up this morning (Thursday, October 19), after a grey and damp start, the Met Office has said.

A mixture of sunny spells and showers will develop across Sussex by this afternoon, before heavy showers are set to hit the county in the evening.

Despite there being no warnings in place for Sussex today, thundery showers are expected.

It will also feel slightly warmer today than yesterday, with a maximum temperature of 19°C.

Friday weather

From 6am to 8pm tomorrow, a yellow rain alert has been issued.

‘Persistent and heavy’ rain is expected to arrive overnight, with a strong easterly wind developing.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There is a chance that a period of heavy rainfall, on top of recent rain, could bring some disruption on Friday.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings."

Following the wet and windy start tomorrow, the rain is expected to clear slightly, with brighter skies and scattered, thundery showers developing in the afternoon.

