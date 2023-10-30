BREAKING
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News

Storm Ciarán could bring 'very strong and potentially damaging winds' to Sussex

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sussex ahead of Storm Ciarán’s arrival later this week.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Storm Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK when it arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the Met Office.

It comes after a number of areas in the UK faced flooding over the weekend – including Hastings, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning: very strong and potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible on Thursday.”

Most Popular

The warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday (November 1) to 11.59pm on Thursday.

The Met Office has warned there is a ‘slight chance’ that damage to buildings and homes could occur, ‘with roofs blown off and power lines brought down’.

A spokesperson added: “There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Southern England and Wales are poised for heavy rain and flooding over the next few days ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarán later this week. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty ImagesSouthern England and Wales are poised for heavy rain and flooding over the next few days ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarán later this week. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images
Southern England and Wales are poised for heavy rain and flooding over the next few days ahead of the arrival of Storm Ciarán later this week. Picture by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

“There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.”

Storm Ciarán is ‘likely to bring a spell of very strong winds’ to southern parts of the UK.

"Winds are expected to gust 50-60 mph along coasts, and may reach 70-80 mph at times along the English Channel coast of England as well as north Cornwall,” the yellow warning read.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There is a very low likelihood that of gusts up to 90mph could affect the far west of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Inland, gusts are likely to reach 40-50 mph at times, with a possibility of 60-70 mph gusts over high ground such as Dartmoor.

"Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially parts of west and south Wales, and southern England.”

Related topics:SussexMet OfficeWest Sussex County CouncilLittlehamptonBognor RegisHastings