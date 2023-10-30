Storm Ciarán could bring 'very strong and potentially damaging winds' to Sussex
Storm Ciarán is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK when it arrives on Wednesday night and Thursday, according to the Met Office.
It comes after a number of areas in the UK faced flooding over the weekend – including Hastings, Bognor Regis and Littlehampton.
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The Met Office has issued a further yellow weather warning: very strong and potentially damaging winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible on Thursday.”
The warning is in place from 9pm on Wednesday (November 1) to 11.59pm on Thursday.
The Met Office has warned there is a ‘slight chance’ that damage to buildings and homes could occur, ‘with roofs blown off and power lines brought down’.
A spokesperson added: “There is a small chance that flying debris will result in a danger to life.
"There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
“There is a small chance that roads, bridges and railway lines could close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights.”
Storm Ciarán is ‘likely to bring a spell of very strong winds’ to southern parts of the UK.
"Winds are expected to gust 50-60 mph along coasts, and may reach 70-80 mph at times along the English Channel coast of England as well as north Cornwall,” the yellow warning read.
"There is a very low likelihood that of gusts up to 90mph could affect the far west of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. Inland, gusts are likely to reach 40-50 mph at times, with a possibility of 60-70 mph gusts over high ground such as Dartmoor.
"Very large waves could bring additional impacts to coastal areas, especially parts of west and south Wales, and southern England.”