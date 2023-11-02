Storm Ciarán has hit Sussex and yellow warnings for wind and rain are now in place across the county.

The Met Office has warned residents to expect delays or cancellations to train and bus services, possible flooding of homes and businesses and flooded roads.

The Met Office is also warning about potential dangers from high winds, which include: flying debris, damage to buildings and power cuts.

A Met Office spokesperson said today (Thursday, November 2): “Strong and potentially disruptive winds associated with Storm Ciarán are possible until late afternoon.”

The Met Office said wind and rain could get heavier this afternoon with the worst period being between about 1pm and 4pm.

However, the forecast for Friday, November 3, is much calmer and the skies should be partly cloudy changing to sunny by late morning.