Storm Ciarán: Live updates as roads were closed homes and streets were flooded - see the latest videos and flood warnings here

Storm Ciarán hit Sussex yesterday and schools closed, roads were closed and homes and streets were flooded.
Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 07:40 GMT
The weekend saw the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.

And on Thursday morning Storm Ciarán hit seeing strong winds and heavy rain affect travel and schools. You can see all the updates including videos and pictures in our live blog below.

All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.

Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county

09:55 GMT

Storm Ciarán: Tree falls onto moving bus in West Sussex

A tree fell on top of a moving bus in West Sussex during Storm Ciarán yesterday (Thursday, November 2). See the full story and pictures here

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/storm-ciaran-tree-falls-onto-moving-bus-in-west-sussex-4396244

09:23 GMT

Sussex roads still blocked by floodwater after Storm Ciarán; Two collisions reported

Here is your travel report for Sussex on Friday, November 3.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/transport/sussex-roads-still-blocked-by-floodwater-after-storm-ciaran-two-collisions-reported-4396194

08:10 GMT

Blacklands Primary is the only school closed in East Sussex

08:08 GMT

Funtington is the only school in West Sussex closed today

07:37 GMT

The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning - Pulborough on the River Arun

07:29 GMT

Sussex couple say "Southern Water have failed us" as their home is flooded

07:29 GMT

Storm Ciarán: Plagued Lancing residential estate hit by major flooding - 'Worst I've seen for about 23 years'

07:29 GMT

WATCH: Storm Ciaran causes Flooding in Chichester

16:00 GMT

Storm Ciarán: These are the areas most at risk of flooding as Environment Agency issues warnings

The Environment Agency has identified a number of Sussex locations as being at risk of flooding.

Strong winds and heavy rains from Storm Ciarán are expected across the south throughout today (Thursday, November 2). The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.

Click here for more details of where the flood warnings are

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/weather/storm-ciaran-these-are-the-areas-most-at-risk-of-flooding-as-environment-agency-issues-warnings-4395665

15:58 GMT

People were seen helping clear drains in South Farm Road, with cars making their way through the floodwater after Storm Ciarán’s effects were felt heavily in Worthing. Video courtesy of Jamie Smith, who owns work clothes shop Pinnacle

