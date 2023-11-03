Storm Ciarán: Live updates as roads were closed homes and streets were flooded - see the latest videos and flood warnings here
and live on Freeview channel 276
The weekend saw the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.
And on Thursday morning Storm Ciarán hit seeing strong winds and heavy rain affect travel and schools. You can see all the updates including videos and pictures in our live blog below.
All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.
Sussex weather live – updates as heavy rain leads to flooding across county
Key Events
- Storm Ciarán hits Sussex as schools, piers and roads close
- Major roads closed
- Pictures and video from Worthing
- Schools closed in East and West Sussex
- Video of strong winds in Hastings
Storm Ciarán: Tree falls onto moving bus in West Sussex
A tree fell on top of a moving bus in West Sussex during Storm Ciarán yesterday (Thursday, November 2). See the full story and pictures here
Sussex roads still blocked by floodwater after Storm Ciarán; Two collisions reported
Here is your travel report for Sussex on Friday, November 3.
Blacklands Primary is the only school closed in East Sussex
Funtington is the only school in West Sussex closed today
The Environment Agency has issued a Flood Warning - Pulborough on the River Arun
Sussex couple say "Southern Water have failed us" as their home is flooded
Storm Ciarán: Plagued Lancing residential estate hit by major flooding - 'Worst I've seen for about 23 years'
WATCH: Storm Ciaran causes Flooding in Chichester
Storm Ciarán: These are the areas most at risk of flooding as Environment Agency issues warnings
The Environment Agency has identified a number of Sussex locations as being at risk of flooding.
Strong winds and heavy rains from Storm Ciarán are expected across the south throughout today (Thursday, November 2). The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.
Click here for more details of where the flood warnings are