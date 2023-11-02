Storm Ciarán: Live updates as schools across the county close, trees fall and roads flood as heavy rain and strong winds hit county
The weekend saw the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in Hastings was flooded again for the second time this year, a tornado hit Wick in West Sussex while West Sussex Fire Rescue Service ‘still dealing with flooding’ in Bognor Regis as a high volume pump is working to prevent flooding of electrical substation.
And on Thursday morning Storm Ciarán hit seeing strong winds and heavy rain affect travel and schools. You can see all the updates including videos and pictures in our live blog below.
All the latest can be seen below – the page will show when there are updates.
Key Events
- Storm Ciarán hits Sussex as schools, piers and roads close
- Major roads closed
- Pictures and video from Worthing
- Schools closed in East and West Sussex
- Video of strong winds in Hastings
Storm Ciarán: These are the areas most at risk of flooding as Environment Agency issues warnings
The Environment Agency has identified a number of Sussex locations as being at risk of flooding.
Strong winds and heavy rains from Storm Ciarán are expected across the south throughout today (Thursday, November 2). The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.
People were seen helping clear drains in South Farm Road, with cars making their way through the floodwater after Storm Ciarán’s effects were felt heavily in Worthing. Video courtesy of Jamie Smith, who owns work clothes shop Pinnacle
Storm Ciarán has caused chaos in some areas of Sussex
Storm Ciarán: Flooding shuts major road between Horsham and Crawley
A major road between Horsham and Crawley has shut because of flooding. The A264 is currently closed westbound from Tower Road to the B2195 Crawley Road at Moorhead Roundabout.
Traffic had been struggling to get through deep water on the road all morning but the road is now said to be impassable.
Storm Ciarán: Trampoline blows onto Hastings railway tracks
A trampoline blew onto the railway tracks in Hastings this morning (Thursday, November 2) as Storm Ciarán struck the town.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue assist with a tree v house in The Causeway, Bognor Regis
In pictures: Eastbourne damaged by Storm Ciarán
Eastbourne was hit by Storm Ciarán overnight and it has left some areas of the town damaged.
Storm Ciarán hits Sussex: when is the weather going to improve?
Storm Ciarán has hit Sussex and yellow warnings for wind and rain are now in place across the county. Here is the forecast
Storm Ciarán in Worthing: roads flooded and ice rink battered by gales
Storm Ciarán’s effects were felt in Worthing this morning, with people out trying to clear flood water.
People were seen helping clear drains in South Farm Road, with cars making their way through the floodwater.
And the marquee covering Worthing’s ice rink was battered by gales overnight, with window panels blown over and the tarpaulin ‘walls’ damaged.
