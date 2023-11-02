Storm Ciarán: This is how you can ensure your safety during the strong winds and heavy rain
The Met Office is warning of disruption to travel and the potential for some structural damage.
Environment Agency flood warnings are also in place in parts of West Sussex.
Avoid unnecessary travel, significant disruption is likely on both roads and rail. If you do have to drive, take extra care on the roads, and avoid driving through flood water - there may be hidden hazards and it may be deeper than it looks.
Stay away from the water’s edge and avoid coastal areas most likely to be impacted by the storm.
Prepare for exceptionally strong winds and the threat of flooding. Ensure doors, windows and loose objects are securely fastened.
Severe weather and flood warnings
There is a Yellow warning for rain from until 11.59pm tonight (Thursday 2 November): heavy rain associated with Storm Ciarán is likely to bring disruption to Southern England.
In addition, an Amber weather warning has been issued for very strong winds between 6am and 8pm today (Thursday, November 2).
Please check the Environment Agency’s live flood warnings and alerts. This link also has advice on preparing for flooding.
Further advice on staying safe
The Met Office says the severe weather could disrupt travel, utilities, and cause some structural damage. It has this advice for staying safe in a storm.