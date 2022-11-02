Storm Claudio battered Sussex overnight on Monday (October 31), with photos of trees on top of cars and a collapsed pier painting a scene of destruction on Tuesday.

The Met Office has said there will be more of the same this week with further weather warnings in place as we head into a wet and windy November after a mild October with above-average temperatures.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for rain, affecting West Sussex from midnight tonight until 3pm tomorrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Please take extra care when out and about as there will be an increase in spray on roads and the possibility of some flooding.”

People in the UK have been urged to be aware of potential flooding. Home insurance expert at Confused.com, Jessica Willock, said: “Damage to homes and gardens in the UK as a result of flooding continues to be a risk as Storm Claudio causes yellow weather warnings.

“Our research found that almost 3 in 10 (29 per cent) actively avoid buying or renting a house which is under a flood risk. As climate change continues, the risk of flooding across the country is likely to increase. But there are ways you can protect your home which could help to avoid or minimise damage, such as clearing gutters and inspecting roof tiles.

“You might already have cover for flood damage in your buildings and contents insurance, but the level of cover could vary. Always check the level of cover before committing to buy. If you need more protection, you might be able to add flood insurance to an existing policy or take it out separately."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton (pictured), Chichester, Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Shoreham and other places across the county have all been affected by the heavy rain and winds brought by Storm Claudio.

Winds have been calmer in Sussex today (Wednesday) there will be gales with rain spreading east to all areas in the South East this evening. The rain ‘persistent and heavy at times’, the Met Office said.

On Thursday, it will be mostly cloudy with rain likely becoming widespread again through the early morning – ‘this heavy at times’. Drier and brighter conditions will slowly spread eastwards during the afternoon, with light winds. Temperatures will peak at 14 degrees Celsius.

The outlook for Friday is ‘bright but rather breezy’, with isolated showers. Saturday will be cloudier, with rain later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office said there is a risk of fog on Sunday morning, ‘then a mix of sunny spells and showers’.

Brighton, Chichester, Worthing, Hastings, Eastbourne and Shoreham (pictured) and other places across the county have all been affected by the heavy rain and winds brought by Storm Claudio.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will ‘most likely’ bring unsettled and cloudy conditions with areas of rain or showers. The Met Office said windy conditions are likely with ‘possible severe gales’ in exposed locations.

Continuing through the rest of the period, until Wednesday November 16, changeable and unsettled conditions are likely, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frequent spells of wet and windy weather, sometimes heavy, are likely further west and northwest, with an increasing chance of drier and brighter conditions in the southeast.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “It will often be windy with strong winds and gales likely at times, particularly for coastal regions in the north and northwest. Temperatures are expected to generally be around average for this time of year.”

Into the second half of the month, from November 17 to December 1, the Met Office said high pressure is likely to become more persistent near the UK.

“This will lead to an increasing chance of drier and brighter spells, particularly in the southeast, and a reduction in spells of wet and windy weather around the remainder of the UK,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad