Storm Claudio: St Leonards road flooded amid heavy rain and high winds

These pictures were taken by Daniel Burton as traffic struggled through the adverse weather along the A21 in Battle Road.

Winds of up to 70mph have battered Hastings and St Leonards, as well as the rest of Sussex throughout today.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Sussex, predicting strong winds from the early hours of this morning until 8am, with a ‘risk of disruption’ warning in place.

Flooding in Battle Road, St Leonards. Picture by Daniel Burton

The storm has already caused severe delays on both traffic and public transport with Southern Rail announcing many cancellations on their services across the county.

In a warning about the storm, the Met Office said: "Southerly winds will strengthen before veering westerly and are expected to gust to 50-60mph, especially over coastal areas, with a risk of isolated coastal gusts to 70mph."

