Multiple roads across Sussex and Surrey are flooded this morning (Wednesday, November 27).

It comes after large parts of the county were hit by heavy rainfall overnight – with a yellow weather warning still in place until 12pm.

A West Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We have attended numerous overnight Flooding reports due to Storm Conall, and are currently aware of a road closure in Vowels Lane, West Hoathly. We will keep you informed.”

Heavy flooding on B2115 Warninglid Lane in Horsham, with a resident helping to clear the water. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

These roads are closed, or partially blocked, as of 11.45am.

– Titnore Lane, Worthing. A West Sussex Highways notice read: “Closed due to flooding, please drive to the road conditions.”

– B2237 Worthing Road, Horsham. The AA reported: “Road closed due to flooding both ways from The Boars Head to (Hop Oast Park And Ride Roundabout).”

– B2115 Warninglid Lane, Horsham: “Impassable due to stranded vehicles and flooding on B2115 Warninglid Lane both ways from The Street to B2110. Approach with care. A vehicle has reported to have gotten stuck in the flooding however sensors indicate some vehicles are able to get through.”

– High Street, Steyning: West Sussex Highways reported: “Closed due to flooding, please drive to the road conditions.”

– A2037, Henfield. AA Traffic News reported: “Just passable and slow traffic due to flooding on A2037 Shoreham Road both ways at Horn Lane.”

– Silverston Avenue and Fish Lane in Aldwick. West Sussex Highways reported: “Closed due to flooding, please drive to the road conditions.”

– Cob Lane, Sharpthorne: “Road closed due to flooding northbound from B2028 Ardingly Road to Philpots Cottages.”

– Selsfield Common: “Road blocked due to flooding on Selsfield Road both ways from B2028 Ardingly Road to Vowels Lane.”

– Kingscote: “Road blocked due to flooding on Vowels Lane both ways between Selsfield Road and B2110 Turners Hill Road. With vehicles stranded in the water.”

– Lowfield Heath: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to flooding on Lowfield Heath Road both ways between The Street and Charlwood Road.”

– Clayhall Lane, Reigate: “Road blocked due to stranded vehicles and flooding on Clayhall Lane both ways from Slipshatch Road to Park Lane East.”

– Fairlands: “Road closed due to flooding on A323 Aldershot Road both ways from Cobbett Hill Road to Littlefield Common.”

– A331 Blackwater Valley: “Road blocked and queueing traffic due to flooding on A331 Blackwater Valley Route Southbound at (Ash junction). Detour in operation – via exit and entry slip.” Road closed due to flooding on A323 Aldershot Road both ways from Cobbett Hill Road to Littlefield Common.

– Lower Horsebridge: “Impassable due to flooding on A271 Upper Horsebridge Road both ways between B2104 London Road and Hawks Road.”

– Heron’s Ghyll: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to stalled vehicle and flooding on A26 both ways from New Road to Groveside.”

The Met Office said rain will soon ne clearing in the ‘far southeast’, with some ongoing ‘low-level travel disruption likely easing this afternoon’.

A spokesperson added: “Rain is now clearing the far southeast of the UK, with a few heavy bursts possible before clearing completely by this afternoon.

"Some ongoing low-level impacts are likely over the next couple of hours. A further five to eight millimetres is likely in a few places within the warning area, on top of the 20-40mm which fell overnight, before clearing this afternoon.

"Some disruption, particularly to travel, has been reported overnight and this morning, and will likely continue for a little while although new impacts from rainfall are unlikely.”

The Met Office warned residents in Sussex and Surrey on Tuesday that spells of rain, heavy in places, were ‘likely to lead to some disruption’ on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The yellow warning added: “Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

"Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely. Some interruption to power supplies and other services is likely.”