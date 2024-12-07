Storm Darragh in Sussex: drone footage shows rough sea and incoming waves at Worthing pier

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 14:50 BST
Footage has been sent to this newspaper showing the rough sea at Worthing seafont this afternoon (Saturday, December 7).

The footage, taken by a drone flying over Worthing Pier, shows that the pier is completely empty and shows dozens of waves crashing on the shore.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for West Sussex, saying there will be ‘strong winds associated with Storm Darragh likely leading to some disruption and damage’.

The Met Office said: “There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.”

Storm Darragh at Worthing Pierplaceholder image
Storm Darragh at Worthing Pier

The warning is in place until 6am on Sunday, December 8. Today is forecast to be windy, rainy and overcast in Worthing with a temperature staying at between 6 to 7°C all day. Sunset will be at 3.56pm today.

