A photo has been submitted to Sussex World this morning (Saturday, December 7) that shows a tree down in Pease Pottage.

The photo shows the tree lying across the road leading from the Pease Pottage roundabout near the K2 leisure centre.

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows very heavy traffic on the Brighton Road, which goes past the leisure centre but there is no report of the incident yet.

AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on A23 Brighton Road Northbound from M23 J11 (Pease Pottage) to A2004 Southgate Avenue (Southgate roundabout).”