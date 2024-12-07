Storm Darragh in Sussex: heavy traffic as tree down on road near Crawley leisure centre
A photo has been submitted to Sussex World this morning (Saturday, December 7) that shows a tree down in Pease Pottage.
The photo shows the tree lying across the road leading from the Pease Pottage roundabout near the K2 leisure centre.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news shows very heavy traffic on the Brighton Road, which goes past the leisure centre but there is no report of the incident yet.
AA Traffic News said: “Partially blocked due to fallen tree on A23 Brighton Road Northbound from M23 J11 (Pease Pottage) to A2004 Southgate Avenue (Southgate roundabout).”