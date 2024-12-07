Storm Darragh in Worthing: photos show thick tree snapped at trunk with highway maintenance at scene

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 13:40 BST
A tree in Worthing appears to have snapped at the trunk in the high winds from Storm Darragh.

Photos submitted to this newspaper show the broken tree on Offintgton Lane on Saturday afternoon, December 7, with a highway maintenance vehicle at the scene.

The footpath is also closed and the road is partially blocked as workers try to make the area safe.

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing

1. Worthing

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing

2. Worthing

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing

3. Worthing

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing

4. Worthing

A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing Photo: A broken tree on Offintgton Lane, Worthing

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Storm Darragh
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice