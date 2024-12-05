The severe weather protocol has been activated in the Arun district, ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh.

While Sussex and Surrey won't feel the full force of the incoming storm, yellow warnings are in place for wind – with gusts of up to 80mph possible on some coastlines.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: "SWEP (Severe Weather Emergency Protocol) is being activated in Arun from Friday (December 6) until 7am on Monday, December 9.

"This is due to Storm Darragh which is due to bring significantly strong winds over the weekend.

"All rough sleepers in Arun who have no alternative option during this period of time can access a SWEP bed should they wish."

For more information on how to access SWEP, rough sleepers should approach Arun's housing options team.

You can contact them either by telephone on 01903 737552 or by attending the offices at either Bognor Regis Town Hall or The Civic Centre in Littlehampton tomorrow (Friday), for an 'assessment of needs and an instant referral into SWEP'.

The council said clients will then be given details of where and how to get access that night.

A statement read: "Clients who need to access the service outside of these hours will need to contact the out of hours team on 01903 737500 for a referral and information on how and where to access.

"If you are concerned about someone who is rough sleeping, please report via the Streetlink app or this link https://www.streetlink.org.uk which will be sent directly to our outreach services who will try to find individuals and notify them of the SWEP provision."

The council said clients who access will be provided with a hot meal, drinks, snacks and access to showers/washing facilities as well as support with seeking longer term accommodation options.