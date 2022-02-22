Storm Eunice Eastbourne pictures: Damage caused by dangerously high winds

The whole country was on alert after weather forecasters warned of dangerously high winds. Nearly all public transport was affected and people, hoping to witness the dramatic scenes, were warned to stay away from the coast

Storm Eunice has been compared to the Great Storm of 1987 and Friday’s gales are thought to be the some of the worst we have experienced in 30 years. You can see pictures of the Great Storm from our archives here

Clear up and repairs have started following Storm Eunice and although the worst is over, with more weather fronts coming in this week, gusty winds continue to cause some problems.

1. Snapped branches on Eastbourne seafront Photo Sales

2. Trees felled by Storm Eunice in Upper Dukes Drive. Photo by Dan Jessup Photo Sales

3. Police take action as a tree leans dangerously in Seaside during Storm Eunice. Photo by Dan Jessup Photo Sales

4. Police close road as a tree leans dangerously in Seaside. Photo by Dan Jessup. Photo Sales