The De La Warr Pavilion Bandstand on Bexhill seafront was blasted by strong winds and now lies in pieces.

It came after a 'rare red warning for wind' was issued for Sussex, as Storm Eunice gathered strength yesterday (Friday, February 18). Gusts of 122mph were recorded on the Isle of Wight, which the Met Office said were provisionally the highest on record in England.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic piece of architecture was installed 20 years ago and was a popular attraction for visitors and tourists to the town.

The De La Warr Pavilion Bandstand has been torn apart by the high winds of Storm Eunice. Pic: De La Warr Pavilion.

It was designed by Niall McLaughlin Architects in conversation with Bexhill school children, and had a number of affectionate names including The Whale Tail, the Sea Shell, and The Heart.

The bandstand hosted swing bands, folk bands, indie bands, rockabilly bands, young musicians, acid house music, DJs and children’s choirs, and was given a makeover in 2017.

A spokesperson for the De La Warr Pavilion said: “Awarded the Regional RIBA Prize in 2002, the Bandstand has been at heart of our most democratic of spaces – the south terrace – and platformed international artists such as Eddie Izzard, Keane and Jeremy Deller’s Acid Brass. It has been a springboard for first outings for local bands that became famous such as Mumm-Ra, and our many talented community choirs, musicians and groups.