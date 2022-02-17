Storm Eunice: Hastings and St Leonards seafront car parks closed as huge waves expected

Hastings Borough Council said its four seafront car parks at Rock-a-Nore, Pelham Place, Marina and Carlisle Parade will be closed for safety reasons.

This will be reviewed at 4pm tomorrow.

The council’s main seafront office at Muriel Matters House will be closed and there will be no face-to-face service.

The councils's car parks will be closed tomorrow and Hastings Borough Council has urged residents to avoid the seafront

The council said the Community Contact Centre will be taking calls but the lines are likely to be busy and there might be delays.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery will also be closed and anyone who had booked tickets will be contacted.

A council spokesperson said: “We are asking people to avoid the seafront if possible.

“Waste and recycling collections are expected to be disrupted, but residents are asked to put out their bins as usual. Please ensure all items are safely inside bins and the lids are secured. If your bin is missed please check our website for an update.

“Officers and contractors are on stand-by to deal with the effects of the storm where necessary.

“Updates will be posted on our social media channels and website.

Last night (Wednesday, February 16), fallen trees blocked vehicles in the Hastings area as winds picked up ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

A tree came down in the village of Guestling at around 6pm, causing traffic jams on the A259 and nearby roads.

Stagecoach South East said some of its buses were stuck in the area, and diverted its later Service 100 buses via Fairlight.

There were also reports of a fallen tree bringing down power cables in Sedlescombe, near Battle, affecting traffic on the B2244.