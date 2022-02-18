Storm Eunice: Motorists remove fallen tree from A21 in Sedlescombe, near Hastings

The tree was blown down as Storm Eunice hit 1066 Country.

Aubrey Renno, who lives in the area, spotted the tree and went back home to get a chainsaw to cut it.

Before long he and several other drivers who were passing by joined in the task.

Aubrey said: “The tree fell down across the entire width of the A21 up the road from my house. I noticed the traffic outside was backing and I went to see what the problem was and if anyone was hurt.

“When I went up to the tree to see if anyone needed help most people had left and no one was hurt. As I returned home and then saw a fire engine and fire car drive up towards me. They were on an emergency call for a road accident in Cripps Corner.

“I advised them of an alternative route to get there and then decided to go home and get my saw and clear the road in case any more emergency services needed to get through. I returned home, got my chainsaw and went back to clear the tree.

“While walking back, one person in a car drove up beside me said he would help. Then another driver came by and said he would help too. By the time I got to the tree, lots of people had driven up to help.

“One young chap who had come to help also a chainsaw, and had already started cutting the tree by the time I got there. So I then joined him and cut from the other side.

“While the two of us were cutting the tree limbs lying across the A21, everyone else there helped by clearing the limbs and branches from the road and laying them on the side of the road.

“Once we had cleared the tree from the road vehicles were able to pass.”