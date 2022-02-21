Storm Eunice: power cuts continue outside Eastergate and Arundel

Homes between Eastergate, Barnham and Walberton have reportedly been without power since 5pm yesterday (February 20)

The addresses, found in postcode areas BN18 & PO22 first lost power as a result of Storm Eunice. According to electricity providers Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), it is not expected to return until 11pm tomorrow.

Similar problems have been reported in postcode area BN18, between Fontwell and Arundel, where outages were first reported on Friday (February 18) and power is not due to return until 11pm tonight.