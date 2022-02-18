Storm Eunice: Power cuts hit Hastings area

Power cuts lasted for up to 10 minutes and affected some residents’ homes on several occasions.

There are also reports that power keeps surging on and off in Hastings Old Town and West Hill areas.

The traffic lights went out on the A21 in Silverhill.

High winds whip up the waves off the Sussex coast

The power outages come as a rare red wind warning has been issued for the Hastings area.

Hastings RNLI said damage to buildings is expected, power lines being brought down, and large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafront areas.

Yesterday, Hastings Borough Council urged people to stay away from the seafront today due to the adverse weather conditions.

There are also flood warnings in place in Hastings, St Leonards, and between Fairlight and Dungeness, with powerful waves expected.

Waves will be greatest around the high tide mark, between 11.15am and 1.15pm today.

For information about power cuts anywhere you can phone 105.

For information in UK Power Networks areas about Storm Eunice, their Priority Services Register, power cut maps and lists, safety information and how to report emergences, visit www.ukpowernetworks.co.uk/power-cut/priority-services, or you can phone about power cuts on 0800 316 3105.