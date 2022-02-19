Storm Eunice: power cuts in Eastbourne

Although there are no reported power cuts in Eastbourne itself, power cuts have been reported in many of the surrounding towns and villages.
Power cuts were reported near Seaford at 3pm today, affecting the postcode BN26 5. The time at which power is expected to return is still being calculated.
In Newhaven, a power cut was reported at 11am this morning, affecting addresses in the BN9 0 area. Power is expected to return between 5 and 6.30pm.
Hailsham has also suffered a power cut, affecting homes in the BN26 6 area. Power is expected to return between 7 and 8pm tonight.
Power cuts were also reported in addresses in the BN24 5 and BN24 6 areas of Pevensey. Power is expected to return between 3.30 and 4.30pm.