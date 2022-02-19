Storm Eunice: power cuts in Eastbourne

Although there are no reported power cuts in Eastbourne itself, power cuts have been reported in many of the surrounding towns and villages.

Power cuts were reported near Seaford at 3pm today, affecting the postcode BN26 5. The time at which power is expected to return is still being calculated.

In Newhaven, a power cut was reported at 11am this morning, affecting addresses in the BN9 0 area. Power is expected to return between 5 and 6.30pm.

Power cuts in Eastbourne and the surrounding area

Hailsham has also suffered a power cut, affecting homes in the BN26 6 area. Power is expected to return between 7 and 8pm tonight.