All West Sussex schools have been told to shut, due to Storm Eunice. See live updates here

Georgian Gardens CP School wrote on social media: "Dear families, we have just been contacted by West Sussex County Council and they have told us that all schools need to close.

"This is now not optional.

"We are obviously as frustrated as you will be that this decision was made after school was opened today.

"Please come and collect your child as soon as possible."

Pupils were told they must leave the site by 11am 'at the latest', as staff needed to leave by this point 'as they are anticipating that the worst winds will be between 12-4pm'.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Decisions to make emergency school closures will usually be made by individual headteachers in consultation with their governors.

"We contacted all West Sussex schools yesterday (February 17) to ask them to consider their individual circumstances and decide if they should stay open on Friday in light of the Storm Eunice weather warning, which was an amber alert at the time.

“This morning, after the Met Office upgraded the warning to red for Sussex, we contacted schools advising they should close.