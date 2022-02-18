Storm Eunice: Some venues closed as Butlin's recommends guests leave early

Staff at Butlin's in Bognor Regis 'strongly recommended' guests leave early last night and this morning as weather warnings for Storm Eunice persist.

Guests who opted to leave early were offered a £25 discount off the cost of their next Butlin's break. "We understand that (leaving) may be necessary for you, but disappointing at the same time," an update posted on the Butlin's website reads.

Guests who have chosen to stay at the resort have been urged to keep an eye out for updates.

Butlin's

"As with all weather warnings, things can change quite frequently," the website reads. "Please look out for digital signage around the resort and our team will be available to help you with any questions you may have. We’ll send you app push notifications (ensure you have your push notifications enabled) to update you on any changes."

The news comes after the Butlin's resort in Minehead was closed following reports of a 'major incident' in the area.

Guests who are due to arrive at Butlin's today (February 18) have been warned that a venue change may take place upon arrival.

As a precaution due to the poor weather, the resort's famous Skyline Pavilion may have to be closed. If that occurs and conditions don't ease, a spokesperson has assured guests that 'alternative fun' has been planned for the afternoon.

The following venues at the resort are also due to be closed: Holiday Booking Shop, Bar Rosso, Skyline Café, Photo Call, Hotshots, Mega Treats, Butlins Store and Burger King.

All other venues, including Splash Waterworld, are due to remain open. The following restaurants will also remain open for guests:

The Beachcomber from 1:00pm

Papa John’s from 1:00pm

Fish and Chip take away from 1:00pm

The Deck – open for tea and coffee from 1:00pm