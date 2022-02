Sussex weather

The South East of England has been issued with a red weather warning for wind from 10am.

As a result, Sussex will be hit with high winds and people are being advised to stay indoors and avoid travel if possible.

There will be strong winds and rain across the country with things calming down overnight.