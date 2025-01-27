Storm Hermina: Met Office map shows how heavy rain and strong winds will move across southern England today
A Met Office weather map shows how heavy rain will move across southern England today (January 27).
A yellow warning for rain is in place for parts of Wales and Herefordshire until 21:00 on January 28.
A yellow warning for wind is in place for parts of the East of England, London and South East England, South West England and Wales until 6:00 on January 28.
A yellow warning for rain is in place for parts of London and South East England and South West England until 10:00 on January 28.
Met Office 5 day forecast
January 27 to January 31
Today
Showers or longer spells of rain across most areas. Showers turning heavy at times in the south with a chance of thunder, plus hill snow in the north. Strong, gale-force winds continuing in the south, and temperatures around average.
Tonight
Showers and longer spells of rain continue overnight. Gales in the southwest slowly easing, but winds picking up in the far north. A patchy frost forming in the northwest.
Tuesday
Further heavy showers in the south with a risk of thunder. Longer spells of rain in the northwest, but easing later. Strong winds at first, and temperatures around average.
Outlook for Wednesday to Friday
Remaining wet and windy in the south on Wednesday. Becoming more settled for all on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures near the seasonal average, but chilly at night.
