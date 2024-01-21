Flood alerts are in place and travel disruption is expected across Sussex as the county is set to feel the full force of Storm Isha.

Flood alerts are in place and travel disruption is expected across Sussex as the county is set to feel the full force of Storm Isha. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The storm will bring strong winds with a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for the entire county from midday on Sunday until midday on Monday.

An amber weather warning for wind has also issued for the Sussex coast, as well as Uckfield, Arundel and Polegate, from 12am through to 9am on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests of up to 80mph are forecast along exposed coastal areas, with wind speeds of around 60mph expected across the region.

Chief meteorologist at the Met Office Dan Suri said: "Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday.

"The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales and much of northern England as well as south western parts of England.

"In these regions we could see gusts frequently between 50-60mph and even up to 80mph in exposed coastal locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Storm Isha will bring a disruptive spell of weather to the UK with strong winds across the whole country. Heavy rain will cause additional hazards, particularly in the west. A number of severe weather warnings for rain have also been issued.”

The wind is expected to ease off after Monday, but rain is forecast for Tuesday.