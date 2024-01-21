Storm Isha: Sussex under threat from tornadoes amid strong winds
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Met Office yellow warning for wind, in place from noon today until noon tomorrow, has been issued as the Storm rages through the county.
The weather service has warned of possible disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport, along with a chance of power outages and delays on exposed routes.
From 6pm today, even stronger winds are set to batter the coast and an amber warning for wind is in place until 6am on Monday, January 22.
The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) to issue its own warning following the storm, with a risk of tornadoes in Sussex from 8pm tonight until 7am tomorrow.
A spokesman for Torro said: "One or two tornadoes are possible."
The warning is slightly less severe than for Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland, which are on "tornado watch".