Storms in Sussex this week

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The county faced a night of heavy showers and lightning last night (Sunday, September 4).

In Worthing, an 18ft trampoline was seen on a roof!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight (Monday, September 5) more thundery showers are expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6).

Storms in Sussex: Trampoline on a roof in Worthing last night (August 4) - Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Here’s a look at the week ahead:

Tuesday – Thundery showers midday into the early hours of Wednesday

Wednesday (September 7) – Thundery showers midday into the early hours of Thursday

Thursday (September 8) – Rain showers most of the day