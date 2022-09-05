Edit Account-Sign Out
Storms in Sussex this week

It was a stormy one in Sussex last night and there’s more to come.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 5th September 2022, 7:29 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 8:59 am

The county faced a night of heavy showers and lightning last night (Sunday, September 4).

In Worthing, an 18ft trampoline was seen on a roof!

Tonight (Monday, September 5) more thundery showers are expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6).

Storms in Sussex: Trampoline on a roof in Worthing last night (August 4) - Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Here’s a look at the week ahead:

Tuesday – Thundery showers midday into the early hours of Wednesday

Wednesday (September 7) – Thundery showers midday into the early hours of Thursday

Thursday (September 8) – Rain showers most of the day

Friday (September 9) – Mix of rain and sunny spells

