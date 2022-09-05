Storms in Sussex this week
It was a stormy one in Sussex last night and there’s more to come.
The county faced a night of heavy showers and lightning last night (Sunday, September 4).
In Worthing, an 18ft trampoline was seen on a roof!
Tonight (Monday, September 5) more thundery showers are expected to continue into the early hours of tomorrow (Tuesday, September 6).
Here’s a look at the week ahead:
Tuesday – Thundery showers midday into the early hours of Wednesday
Wednesday (September 7) – Thundery showers midday into the early hours of Thursday
Thursday (September 8) – Rain showers most of the day
Friday (September 9) – Mix of rain and sunny spells